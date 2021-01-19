हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza recovers after testing positive for Covid-19, shares emotional tweet

India ace tennis player Sania Mirza on Tuesday confirmed that she had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month and has now recovered. The 34-year-old tennis player released a note in this regard and said that she was asymptomatic. The tennis player also stated that staying in isolation was extremely difficult, especially staying away from her two-year-old son.  

Sania Mirza recovers after testing positive for Covid-19, shares emotional tweet
Sania Mirza with her son. (Twitter/MirzaSania)

India ace tennis player Sania Mirza on Tuesday confirmed that she had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month and has now recovered. The 34-year-old tennis player released a note in this regard and said that she was asymptomatic. 

The tennis player also stated that staying in isolation was extremely difficult, especially staying away from her two-year-old son. She also pondered about the difficulties the people admitted in hospitals  are going through due to the novel coronavirus.

After staying away from the sport for almost two years due to injury and pregnancy, Sania made a comeback to the court last year at the Hobart international. The Indian then paired with Ukraine's Nadiia Kichenok and went on to win the first competition since making her return. 

Sania Mirza
