Sania Mirza recovers after testing positive for Covid-19, shares emotional tweet

India ace tennis player Sania Mirza on Tuesday confirmed that she had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month and has now recovered. The 34-year-old tennis player released a note in this regard and said that she was asymptomatic.

The tennis player also stated that staying in isolation was extremely difficult, especially staying away from her two-year-old son. She also pondered about the difficulties the people admitted in hospitals are going through due to the novel coronavirus.

A quick update .. #Allhamdulillah I am fine now .. pic.twitter.com/7s2pJM6ChX — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) January 19, 2021

After staying away from the sport for almost two years due to injury and pregnancy, Sania made a comeback to the court last year at the Hobart international. The Indian then paired with Ukraine's Nadiia Kichenok and went on to win the first competition since making her return.