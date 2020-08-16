Switzerland's Belinda Bencic becomes latest player to pull out of US Open

In another blow to US Open, Swiss tennis star and eighth-ranked Belinda Bencic has become the latest player to pull out of the upcoming Grand Slam tournament in New York in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The 23-year-old took to her official Twitter handle on Sunday and issued a statement, saying that she has made the difficult decision to skip tournament at Flushing Meadows and make a return to next month's tour in Rome.

Posting a picture of her along with the tweet, Bencic said that she is now looking forward to play the US Open next year, while also wishing luck to all those participating in this year's competition.

"Hi to all my Fans. I wanted to update you that I have made the difficult decision to skip the US swing in New York and will return to the tour starting in Rome next month. I would like to thank the US Open and USTA for all their work and effort they have put together to have both Cincinnati and the US Open take place this month. I am looking forward to returning to New York next year and wish everyone competing there in the coming weeks the best of luck. Beli," she said in the statement.

The development means Bencic has now joined, Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios, 2019 US Open champion and current world number two Rafael Nadal, world No.1 Ashleigh Barty, defending champion Bianca Andreescu in withdrawing from the Flushing Meadows tournament.

The US Open, which will be the first Grand Slam of the year for players amid coronavirus,is slated to take place from August 31 to September 13.