Top 5 most prominent stockbrokers of India in 2021

We often hear the phrase, ‘Money begets money,’ in our daily lives. What does it signify? It justifies the relevance of investments and savings in human lives. No matter where you live, no matter what you do, investment and savings are important for one and all.

The question that arises here is how to get started. Especially if you are a beginner or have just started making investments—make sure you invest your hard-earned money in the right avenues. But who will guide you on this?

That’s the time when you need to take the help of stockbrokers. At present, India is home to hundreds of stockbrokers and share market dealers. It’s better to make your own stockbroker comparisons before you spend your money in the market.

Starting from necessary advice, charts, analysis, instant sell and purchase of shares, stocks, derivatives to the availability of proper trading platforms, stockbrokers are indispensable throughout your journey in the stock market.

Here are India’s top stockbrokers in 2021

There are two types of stockbrokers available in India: Full-service stockbrokers and discount brokers. If you are an intraday trader, opt for discount brokers and if you want to get access to a wide range of advisory services, go for full-service brokers.

Angel Broking

It is one of the reputed full-service brokers with the support of over 1.5 million active users. Its brokerage rate is quite affordable and almost equal to the one that is available with discounted brokers.

It charges just Rs 20/- per order for all trade segments. Through Angel Broking, you can save around 60% of brokerage fees and other charges as compared to other full-service brokers.

You can also use its app for mobile trading purposes. You can get access to its investment ideas, suggestions, tips, and analysis online. You can also get 5X margin on intraday trades on shares and equities.

Zerodha

It is counted as India’s most popular discount stockbroker with over 3.5-million customers scattered across the country. It offers advanced features and services along with all other safety mechanisms in place to facilitate safe and confidential online transactions. New investors can try its Zerodha Kite 3.0 to get started for its overtly simple user interface and platform.

Zerodha charges 0 brokerage fees for equity trades and delivery. It also offers 20X leverage on Intraday trading to all its clients. You can get your new Zerodha account opened today by paying a one-time fee of just Rs. 200/-. Other facilities like making investments in Futures and Options, mutual funds, and derivatives are also available on its website.

You can get access to plenty of Zerodha features on its mobile trading app too.

ICICIdirect

ICICI Direct is a reputed full-service brokerage company. It is the sister concern of ICICI Bank. Currently, ICICI Direct has a customer base of over 5 million users.

As an ICICI bank customer, you will get a 3-in-1 facility. It means by just being an ICICI bank customer, you automatically get a trading account and a Demat account too. There are plenty of attractive plans available: ICICI direct Prime Plan, ICICI direct Prepaid Brokerage Plan, ICICI Neo plan, and others. Based on your needs and requirements, you can opt for any of them.

It has a fixed brokerage of around Rs. 20/- for equity intraday and 0.55% fees for equity delivery. The company offers unrivalled customer support services and professional expertise to all its customers.

India Infoline (IIFL)

India Infoline is a famous stock broking company with a nationwide presence across India. In the last few years, the company has even launched its branch offices outside India as well. It offers bouquet investment services to all its clients.

IIFL still boasts of retaining a large number of HNI (High Networth Individual) clients. You can even learn stock market trading from scratch by watching online video tutorials. IIFL is a good option for both experts and new investors.

5paisa

5Paisa is one of the most popular discount brokerage services providers with over 1-million plus customers across India. It has a flat brokerage fee of just Rs. 20/- per order irrespective of trade segment and quantum of the stock.

You can get started by subscribing to its basic plan. Gradually, you can move towards subscribing to other plans like Power Investor and Ultra Trader Pack with more features and benefits.

On 5Paisa, you can get a margin up to 5X for equity intraday trading. Also, you will get access to essential features on its mobile trading app. A one-time trading account opening fees of Rs. 300/- will be charged from all clients.

Conclusion

Finding the right stockbroker is the key. You have to look into various factors while choosing an appropriate stockbroker for your investment needs.

Primarily, you must analyse the reputation of the stockbroker in the market, brokerage fees and hidden costs (if any), the availability of the mobile trading platform, the range of services offered, and market research facilities.

Make a detailed comparative study of all these aspects before you select a stockbroker. You can check out CompareOnlineBroker for more information.

(Brand Content)