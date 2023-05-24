Top Summer Luxury Retreats For Your Next Vacation

Many of us are already in the hills, at least psychologically, as the summer break draws near. It's common knowledge that the voyage itself is what matters. I must disagree. Even if the journey to your selected retreat is magnificent, the experience will suffer if the accommodations are subpar.

Here are our top 10 fantastic places that give the greatest holiday spots in the Indian and abroad, full justice to get you started.

Get ready for an unforgettable summer ; at some of the most stunning properties with luxury hotels such as Pullman, Movenpick, Novotel, Swissôtel and Mercure whisking you away to the coolest and most travel worthy destinations. With over 1000 hotels located across Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific; make your summer getaway more enjoyable with exclusive benefits and offers.

Make the best of your holidays by exploring the multiple spots all over the world and create treasured memories with your family. So, whether you are dreaming of a fun-filled vacation, a relaxing beachside retreat, a gastronomical experience, or an adventure led escape with your loved ones, with All-Accor Live Limitless, we have rounded up the 10 best destinations to be enjoyed.

Goa

Immerse yourself in the culture and heritage of India or take a laid-back holiday in Goa. Discover serenity and tranquillity at various resorts & spa, the perfect place for travellers seeking a peaceful and relaxing holiday. With its stunning Bali-style architecture and picturesque location overlooking Candolim's lush paddy fields and hills, the resort offers a truly unique experience.

Enjoy the soothing ambiance created by the Asian-style water bodies, lily ponds, and zen-inspired tranquility zone, or relax in one of the private cabanas nestled around the vitality pool, complete with an outdoor jacuzzi. This family-friendly property also includes a large supervised kids club and a gym, ensuring that there is something for everyone to enjoy. Plunge into the thrill of water sports at Candolim beach, just minutes away from Novotel Goa Candolim.

Singapore

Plan a family vacation to Singapore and enjoy fun activities together while bonding over unforgettable experiences. From visiting Gardens by the Bay, to Universal Studios or the Cloud Forest, there are numerous places to visit and multiple activities to do as a family. Stay at Swissôtel The Stamford, located at the heart of Singapore with major transportation nodes at doorstep, and an extensive collection of bars and restaurants.

Maldives

Check off Maldives from your list of places to visit. The beautiful islands are a treat to travellers looking to unwind and enjoy the summer idly. The infinite blue water puts you in a tranquil state, and you can enjoy activities like snorkelling and scuba diving. Stay at Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives, a pristine sanctuary and tropical oasis that is nestled in the undisturbed Noonu Atoll.

Amoung the many resorts Pullman Maldives Maamutaa and The Aqua Villas are an all-inclusive resort where guests can make the most out of exclusive benefits, including unlimited meals in the three restaurants, a wide range of fitness options and complimentary non-motorized water activities or sunset cruise.

Vietnam

If you are planning a family trip, look no further than Vietnam. Enjoy incredible water sports, island hopping, exploring caves, trekking and come back to relax at Grand Mercure Hanoi and enjoy its multiple amenities. The property blends local Indochinese style, Western neoclassical beauty and world-class amenities to reveal Vietnam’s rich cultural heritage.

Japan

Japan is an all-time favourite destination, offering something for everyone. Whether you are visiting for an anime convention, to explore the scenic locations and culture, fashion or to explore the modern amenities, Japan has it all. A travel-friendly trip to Japan with your stay at Pullman Tokyo Tamachi, surrounded by beautiful canals and easy access to Tokyo Tower, Haneda Airport, and Ginza is the ideal route to follow.

Mercure Kyoto Station allows guests to enjoy the very best in comfort and accessibility. Kyoto Tower and Shimabara Oomon are located withing walking distance while the World Heritage sites of Nishi Honganji and Toji are located within close proximity.

Indonesia

Indonesia is idyllic to relax and unwind, with multiple beaches to take a relaxing stroll with your loved ones. The white sand beaches paired with the golden glow of the sunset is a view you would not want to miss. Get a tan, take a swim, and enjoy the sun at Swissôtel Jakarta PIK Avenue featuring Pürovel Spa & Sport with an array of therapeutic and beauty treatments.

Live the island life at the Jimbaran Beach which is less than 5 minutes away or relax with a massage at traditional Arkipela Spa & Wellness. This family-friendly hotel includes numerous activities such as painting, jewellery making, ice cream sandwich making, Balinese Dress and Nanding Canang, children's aerobics, yoga, stretching, as well as cultural activities to keep your family entertained and create unforgettable memories throughout your stay.

Thailand

Thailand has multiple places that are perfect summer destinations, from the bustling city to the picturesque beaches. Experience the lively nightlife, indulge in food and shopping destinations, and enjoy a variety of water sports. The resort also features pool villas with private infinity pool which makes the property one of the most stunning Phuket resorts for a private escape.

Pamper yourself in the award-winning spa with their multiple treatments to rejuvenate your mind and body. ibis Styles Bangkok Silom Road offers a trendy experience to Bangkok’s buzziest neighbourhood of Silom which is one of the important business and entertainment districts, packed with hip eateries, street food stalls, and secluded cultural sites. Guests can enjoy creative dining experiences, from street-food-style fare at the all-day dining Prung Rod to the funky bohemian-style poolside rooftop bar, BOHO.

Malaysia

Explore historic places, magnificent beachside and wilderness or immerse yourself in the rich culture and food of Malaysia. Stay at Pullman Kuala Lumpur City Centre, which houses 450 contemporary rooms and suites featuring modern amenities, and 157 residences designed for comfort and convenience. ibis Kuala Lumpur City Centre is located right in the heart of Kuala Lumpur with major tourist attractions like Petronas Twin Towers, KLCC Park and major shopping centres at walking distance from the hotel.

Turkey

Turkey boasts clear skies and stunning scenery, making it the perfect destination to escape India’s sweltering heat. With music festivals, beaches, and historical places to explore, you can unwind at ibis Kayseri and enjoy all that this beautiful country has to offer. The hotel is ideally located in the outskirts of Erciyes mountain, reflecting the pastoral beauty, fresh air, and Anatolian simplicity and is perfect to explore the 6000-year-old culture. From its multicultural cuisine that is fused with the taste of old and new to exploring the marketplaces, Turkey is bound to enchant you.

United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates is the place to be for people seeking a mix of city with beach time. With its iconic skyscrapers, a plethora of beaches, and city-sized malls, UAE has it all. Stay to enjoy a dedicated beach time while also exploring the architectural marvels of the mosques and city and unwind at Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan with the Fitness & Wellness Centre or relax by the outdoor heated pool or simply spend the day discovering the exciting range of bars and restaurants.

So, whether you are traveling with family, friends, or solo, ALL-Accor Live Limitless has a perfect summer destination waiting for you.