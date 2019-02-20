Centre not adopting step-motherly stance towards Pondycherry: AIADMK

Puducherry: The AIADMK on Wednesday said the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre was not adopting a step- motherly stance against Puducherry as had been frequently alleged by the Chief Minister V Narayanasamy.

"The Congress Chief Minister has failed to submit specific plans and projects to the Centre for allocation of funds," leader of the AIADMK's legislature wing in Puducherry, A Anbalagan told reporters here.

He said the Centre was not adopting a step-motherly attitude towards the union territory and added Narayanasamy without doing anything on his part had beencriticising the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Terming as "high drama" the chief minister's recent six-day long dharna in front of the Raj Nivas here, Anbalagan said nothing had been achieved by it.

He said the alliance forged by the AIADMK, BJP and PMK to fight the coming Parliamentary elections "is oriented towards welfare of the people" and added that it would win all the 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.