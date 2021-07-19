हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sambhal

7 dead, 8 injured after two buses collide in UP's Sambhal, CM Yogi Adityanath expresses grief

Those killed have been identified as Virpal (60), Happu (35), Chhote (40), Rakesh (30), Abhay (18), Vineet (30) and Bhure (25), police said, adding they were returning from a wedding, the SP said.

Sambhal: At least seven people were killed and eight others injured in a collision between two buses on the Agra-Chandausi Highway under Bahjoi Police Station area, said reports on Monday.

The accident occurred near Laharavan village late Sunday night when a bus carrying a marriage party was parked on the roadside due to a punctured tyre and it was hit by another, Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said.

 

 

The injured were admitted to a hospital while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the SP said. 

Meanwhile, the state’s CM, Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Sambhal road accident.

The Chief Minister had directed the senior officials to reach the spot immediately and provide proper medical aid to the injured & assistance to victims. 

