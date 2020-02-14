Anti-CAA stir: Notices to 13 people for recovery of Rs 21 lakh for vandalising public property in UP

Lucknow: The Lucknow district administration has issued notices to 13 persons for recovery of over Rs 21 lakh as damages for vandalising public property during the anti-CAA protests here on December 19.

The recovery notices were served by an additional district magistrate and they have been asked to deposit the fine within 30 days, Lucknow Commissioner Mukesh Meshram said on Thursday.

.A total recovery of Rs 4.5 crore has to be made to offset the damage caused during the anti-CAA stir in the state capital and this is the first list of people to whom notices have been issued, he added.

The country has witnessed nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) passed by Parliament in December last year. Critics say the citizenship law, which fast-tracks citizenship for non-Muslims from three neighbouring countries, goes against the country's secular constitution.

The law along with the proposed nationwide NRC has instilled fear among the country's Muslims, who form nearly 15 per cent of India's 1.3 billion population.