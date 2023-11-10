Ayodhya Ram Temple To Have Gold-Plated Doors In Sanctum Sanctorum, A Golden Throne For Ram Lalla

AYODHYA: Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the construction of a grand Ram temple in the holy city of Ayodhya is swiftly nearing its completion. Anticipation is building as the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, a symbol of centuries-long aspirations, is scheduled for inauguration on January 22, 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to grace the 'pran pratistha' ceremony, walking around 100 meters for a divine 'darshan.'

Gilded Gold-Plated Doors, Intricate Artistry

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has unveiled the grandeur that awaits worshippers – the temple's doors and dome will boast of gold plating. Skilled artisans from across the nation, including Delhi, have been meticulously adorning the 18 doors on each floor, with the largest one finding its place in the sanctum sanctorum. The trial fitting of these doors has concluded successfully, marking a significant milestone in the temple's construction.

Artisanal Craftsmanship Before Gilding

Before the doors receive their golden sheen, artisans have intricately crafted designs featuring elements like elephants and lotus flowers. These skilled craftsmen, hailing from Delhi, are ensuring that every detail is immaculately executed. The gold-plating process is anticipated to conclude by November, following which the doors will be permanently affixed in their designated positions.

Saagwan Wood From Maharashtra For Temple Doors

The doors' sturdy Saagwan wood originates from the forests of Maharashtra and is skillfully crafted by artisans in Ramsevakpuram, Hyderabad. The meticulous process involves a copper layer initially, followed by the application of a layer of gold, ensuring that each door exudes opulence and durability.

Elaborate Trial Phases

With 18 doors planned for the ground floor, the trial phases for placement are progressing meticulously. Two staircases adorned with two doors each are being constructed in front of the ground floor. The final phase involves the presence of gold-plating artisans, ensuring the doors' perfect embellishment in the temple. There will be a total of 36 doors, 18 on each floor of the Ram Temple.

Golden Throne For Ram Lalla

Inside the sanctum sanctorum, the idol of Ram Lalla will be seated on an eight-foot-tall gold-plated marble throne. Crafted by artisans in Rajasthan, this majestic throne is set to arrive in Ayodhya by December 15. The ground floor's completion is slated for the same date, with 80% of the first-floor work already accomplished.

As the construction progresses, the Ram Temple has witnessed substantial milestones, including the completion of Parikrama Marg's flooring and the roofing of the passenger convenience centre. Devotees have generously donated gold and silver items, which will be melted under the guidance of a reputed organization due to storage constraints.

The reopening of Ramleela in Ayodhya after years is a cause for celebration among Lord Ram's devotees. Proposals for guest houses and 5-7 star hotels from various states, religious seats, monasteries, and renowned hotel chains reflect the growing significance of Ayodhya City in the eyes of pilgrims and tourists alike. The city is poised to become a spiritual and cultural hub, embracing its rich heritage.