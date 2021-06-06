BJP's UP in-charge meets Guv Anandiben Patel, says no plans for Cabinet rejig

New Delhi: BJP national vice-president and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Radha Mohan Singh met with Governor Anandiben Patel in the state capital fuelling rumours of a Cabinet reshuffle in the state which he dismissed and called the meeting a formality.

"After becoming the (party's) in-charge of UP, I have not met the Governor. When she was the chief minister (of Gujarat), I was the Agriculture minister, I had an old association with Gujarat. Since, I could not meet her in the past six months, hence I met her today. This was a personal meeting and a formality," Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

He said the Uttar Pradesh government and the organisation are moving very strongly. "The strongest organisation and most popular government are working in UP," Singh said.

When asked about the possibility of a reshuffle in led Yogi Adityanath-led government Singh said "there is nothing as such".

Meanwhile, the BJP is preparing a strategy for the State elections based on feedback received from leaders in Uttar Pradesh and ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government. Over the weekend, the BJP trashed speculation about a change in leadership in Uttar Pradesh and sources said the saffron party will contest the state polls under Yogi Adityanath.

Notably, before visiting Raj Bhavan, Singh had met the BJP state chief Swatantra Dev and Jal Shakti minister Mahendra Singh and is scheduled to meet UP assembly speaker Hriday Narain Dikshit.

