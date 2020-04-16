Cops in UP’s Saharanpur go beyond duty during COVID-19 crisis, perform last rites of old woman

Lucknow: At a time when the lockdown is in force and people are staying at their homes, the Uttar Pradesh Police in Saharanpur district went beyond their routine duty to display their human face.

According to reports, a bunch of policemen from Badgaon police station in Saharanpur came forward and performed the last rites of an old woman who died on Wednesday.

Saharanpur SSP Dinesh Kumar Prabhu tweeted a video showing some policemen in uniform carrying the mortal remains of an old woman and performing her last rites.

‘’Policemen from PS Badgaon Saharanpur carried the mortal remains of an elderly woman who died today. Since she had no one left in her family, my men became her family and carried her for cremation..proud of u boys,’’ the Saharanpur SSP tweeted.

Along with his tweet, he also shared a video showing cops on duty performing the last rites of the elderly woman.

SSP Dinesh Kumar has been continuously motivating the policemen of the district to be sensitive towards the suffering of the ordinary people in the times of coronavirus crisis. This act of Saharanpur policemen is a result of their SSP’s continuous motivation and encouragement to them.

The act was also praised by the Chief Minister's Information Cell when the pictures of the policemen performing the last rites of the woman went viral. This incident has revealed the human and sensitive side of the police during the lockdown.

The case is related to the Kishanpur village of Badgaon police station. The deceased woman ‘Meena's’ husband Hariya died four years ago. There was no one left in the woman's family. The woman had been ill for several months.

On receiving the news, Saharanpur Police had admitted the woman to the Community Health Center of Nanauta on Tuesday.

Police cremated the woman with the help of villagers. This sensitive act of the Saharanpur Police is being appreciated on social media.