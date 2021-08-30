Good news! UP govt announces 2-day relief from night curfew in view of Krishna Janmashtami

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has announced relaxation in night curfew on Monday and Tuesday across the state, in view of the Janmashtami festival.

The government had lifted all curbs barring the night curfew which remains in force between 10 PM and 6 AM.

Additional Chief Secretary (home) Avanish Awasthi told reporters that the festival of Janmashtami would be celebrated across the state, including all police lines and jails, with full enthusiasm and vigour as per the tradition.

He, however, said that all Covid protocols would be followed during the celebrations. All devotees will be required to wear masks and use sanitisers, he added.

Recently, in view of the increase in the Covid cases in some districts, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed officials to tighten night curfew in the state.

Director-General of Police Mukul Goel has instructed all the police commissioners and district police chiefs to remain on alert and also asked them to keep a vigil on social media for keeping a check on rumour mongering.

"All senior officers will remain in the field and be present in the sensitive areas of their jurisdiction," said Goel.

The Chief Minister, meanwhile, will be visiting Mathura on Monday evening to participate in the Janmashtami celebrations.

