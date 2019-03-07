Man seen in viral video thrashing Kashmiri street vendors in Lucknow arrested

LUCKNOW: The authorities have arrested a man, who appeared in a viral video thrashing two dry fruit vendors from Kashmir in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow, said reports on Thursday.

News agency ANI reported that a man has been arrested in connection with the attack on two Kashmiri street vendors in Lucknow.

Man seen in viral video thrashing Kashmiri street vendors in Lucknow has been arrested by Police.More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/uHzlIAvPOX — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) 7 March 2019

The man in question has been identified as Bajrang Sonkar, son of Gulabchandra Sonkar of Daliganj.

He is believed to be linked to right-wing outfit Vishwa Hindu Dal.

The two local Kashmiri dry fruit sellers were thrashed by a group of men belonging to a right-wing outfit on Wednesday.

One of them had shared a video of the assault on the two Kashmiris.

The incident took place around 5 PM in Daliganj in central Lucknow.

The men who assaulted the traders can be heard in mobile videos saying that are doing it because they are from Kashmir.

In the viral video, two men wearing saffron kurtas can be seen thrashing the two vendors who were sitting on the road with their dry fruits spread out on a sheet.

One of the attackers beat the men with a wooden stick. In one such video, one of the Kashmiri men is seen covering his head and pleading the attackers to stop beating him.

Another video shows the saffron-clad men asking the second dry fruit seller for his identify card as he tried to pack up and leave the spot.

Several local residents of Lucknow intervened and asked the men to stop further assault of the two vendors.

The two Kashmiri men claimed that they have been selling dry fruits in Lucknow for many years.

Later, a case of rioting and breach of peace was registered at the Hazratganj Police Station.

Lucknow Police, which arrested one person, has launched a search for the other accused.

Since the February 14 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in which over 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers were killed, there have been numerous reports of people from Kashmir being targeted and harassed in various parts of the country.

The alleged harassment had promoted the central government to issue an advisory to the states to ensure their safety.