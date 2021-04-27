हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Doctors

Retired doctors, para-medical staff may be roped in to increase manpower in hospitals: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

The Chief Minister said that the necessary supply of oxygen is being done, and directions have been issued to undertake an oxygen audit. He said government and private hospitals and other facilities being used COVID-19 centre will have to share their oxygen data with the government.

Retired doctors, para-medical staff may be roped in to increase manpower in hospitals: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that in the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, retired doctors and para-medical staff can be roped in to increase manpower in hospitals.

He also said that work should be done to double the number of COVID beds, and the beds should be increased in all the districts.

"Many of those who had emerged victorious in the battle against COVID-19 are willing to serve the patients. In this context, in order to increase the manpower at hospitals, experiences of retired doctors, lab technicians and the para-medical staff along with retired personnel of the armed forces can be availed," he said at a virtual high-level review meeting on Monday.

 

 

The Chief Minister said that the necessary supply of oxygen is being done, and directions have been issued to undertake an oxygen audit. He said government and private hospitals and other facilities being used COVID-19 centre will have to share their oxygen data with the government.

CM Adityanath also said that tele-consultancy should be comprehensively used so that people in home quarantine can consult them. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Doctorspara-medical staffUttar PradeshYogi Adityanath
Next
Story

Ambulance operators asking for extra money? File complaint with Noida police on this number

Must Watch

PT2M45S

DNA, always wins the trust of audience