DNA Exclusive: Frantic search for Remdesivir on as black marketeers hoard stocks amid COVID emergency

New Delhi: As India faces a COVID emergency, there are some people who are seeking to make profit out of the misery of the common people.

Remdesivir, a drug that is said to be effective in the treatment of coronavirus, remains out of reach of the people who need it as some black marketeers in the country are hoarding its stocks. This has led to a shortage of the drug.

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Monday (April 26) discussed how and why the COVID drug Remdesivir has become hard to come by and whether the drug is as good as it is being touted.

Presently in India, if there is one thing which is has a higher demand than oxygen, it is Remdesivir Injection.

A handful of people are hoarding and black-marketing the essential medicines today. Remdesivir, a drug that usually costs between Rs 899 and Rs 5400 for a vial, is being sold at Rs 20,000. That is if one finds it in the first place.

Why is Remdesivir in such high demand?

Remdesivir is an antiviral medicine that helps to cure infections and prevent virus replication. In simple words, when the virus attacks the lung cells in the body, these medicines fight it and prevent the damage. The Government of India approved the use of this drug on COVID patients last year.

Is Remdesivir a magic bullet against COVID-19?

The answer is No. According to the Union Health Ministry, it has not been confirmed in any of the researches that this drug cures COVID patients.

Even the World Health Organization (WHO) agrees to this. The WHO has stated that no concrete evidence has been found that Remdesivir is a life-saving drug. The research in this area is still ongoing.

Demand, production, and black marketing of Remdesivir

Despite no concrete scientific evidence, Remdesivir has a high demand in the country. Some people want it for the treatment of their family members who are suffering from COVID-19, while there are others who are trying to acquire it fearing they might need it in the future.

Since people are ready to pay any price for the drug, a handful of people are hoarding it and subsequently selling it in black.

The Government of India has informed that the production of Remdesivir medicine in the country has increased from 38 lakhs per month to 74 lakh vials. Despite this, this medicine is missing from the market.

In Meerut, 8 persons were arrested on the charge of black marketing Remdesivir. They were allegedly selling a bottle of this medicine for up to 30 thousand rupees.

Similar incidents have been reported from various parts of the country. Even fake Remdesivir medicines have been reportedly sold in many places. Police are taking strict measures to identify the criminals behind such rackets.

