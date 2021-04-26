Punjab imposes daily night curfew, full weekend lockdown amid COVID-19 spike, complete details here

New Delhi: Amid a surge in coronavirus COVID-19 cases, the Punjab government led by Amarinder Singh on Monday (April 26) imposed a daily lockdown restriction for an indefinite period. As per the notification, the Corona night curfew will remain enforced from 6pm to 5am every day till further notice. On the other hand, the weekend lockdown will remain from Friday 6pm to Monday 5am.

The government ordered the closure of shops by 5 pm. Read details here

"Due to continuous & rapid rise of #Covid19 cases in Punjab, Cabinet today has decided to impose daily lockdown from 6 PM to 5 AM and weekend lockdown from Friday 6 PM to Monday 5 AM. Urge you all to stay at home & step out only if absolutely necessary. Seek your full cooperation," Punjab CM Amarinder Singh in a tweet said. "All shops will remain open till 5 pm from Monday till Friday," said Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar addressing mediapersons after a cabinet meeting here.

He said the night curfew will now be imposed from 6 pm to 5 am in the state daily.

CM Amarinder Singh earlier said that he is against the imposition of a lockdown in the state and predicted that the situation in the state would get worse, according to a report by news agency PTI. He also said that a full lockdown leads to migrant exodus and economic woes. He highlighted that Ludhiana, which has reported 1,300-plus cases on Sunday, remains a cause of concern.

Presently, the curfew restrictions remain in place from 8 pm to 5 am. The state had witnessed a record single-day spike of 7,014 cases on Sunday.

