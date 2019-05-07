close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Sisters help youth rape 16-year-old in UP's Muzaffarnagar

The youth, identified as Ankit Kumar, was allegedly assisted by his two sisters in committing the crime.

Sisters help youth rape 16-year-old in UP&#039;s Muzaffarnagar
Representational image

Muzaffarnagar: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth at Bihari village in the district, said police on Tuesday. 

The youth, identified as Ankit Kumar, was allegedly assisted by his two sisters in committing the crime, police added. 

"The girl was alone at home when the incident took place. She has been sent for a medical examination," police said. 

According to a complaint lodged by the girl's family, Ankit came to their house with his sisters and gave "parshad" laced with sedatives before allegedly raping her.

 

Tags:
Uttar PradeshMuzaffarnagarUP rapeminor rape UP
Next
Story

Muzaffarnagar riots: Court orders to attach property of all six accused

Must Watch

PT11M13S

Top 5 agendas of the day, 7th May, 2019