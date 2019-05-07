Sisters help youth rape 16-year-old in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth at Bihari village in the district, said police on Tuesday.

The youth, identified as Ankit Kumar, was allegedly assisted by his two sisters in committing the crime, police added.

"The girl was alone at home when the incident took place. She has been sent for a medical examination," police said.

According to a complaint lodged by the girl's family, Ankit came to their house with his sisters and gave "parshad" laced with sedatives before allegedly raping her.