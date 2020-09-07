Taj Mahal and Agra Fort to reopen from September 21 for visitors

The Taj Mahal and the Agra Fort will be reopened for visitors from September 21, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Agra circle announced on Monday. The two world heritage monuments were closed since March 17 due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

The Agra District Magistrate on August 20 had decided to reopen all the historical monuments except the Taj Mahal and Red Fort (Lal Quila) from September 1, after reviewing its earlier order.

The order to this effect was issued from the District Magistrate office stating that these historical monuments, which were kept in the buffer zone, will be re-opened for the public as per their earlier schedule.

While visiting these places, tourists and common people have been advised to follow social distancing and wear masks.