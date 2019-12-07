हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UNNAO rape case

Unnao rape victim died of extensive burn injuries, reveals autopsy

The post-mortem of the Unnao rape victim revealed that she died of extensive burn injuries.Also, no indication of poisoning and suffocation was found in the body. 

Unnao rape victim died of extensive burn injuries, reveals autopsy
ANI Photo

New Delhi: The post-mortem of the Unnao rape victim revealed that she died of extensive burn injuries.Also, no indication of poisoning and suffocation was found in the body. 

"No indication of poisoning and suffocation was found on the body during post-mortem. Autopsy reveals that the victim died to extensive burn injuries. The autopsy was conducted in the morning," said Dr Sunil Gupta, Medical Superintendent, Safdarjung Hospital.

After the post-mortem, the mortal remains of the deceased was taken to her village in Unnao.

The Unnao rape victim was doused with kerosene and set ablaze by at least five accused while she was on her way to a local court for the hearing of a rape case she had filed in March earlier this year. On December 5, she was airlifted from Lucknow's SMC government hospital to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital, where after battling for life for several days, she succumbed to her injuries. 

Shalab Kumar, HOD of burns and plastic department at the hospital told ANI today, "It is very sad that the Unnao rape victim could not survive despite our best efforts. She suffered cardiac arrest at 11:10 pm and we tried to resuscitate her, but she could not survive."

Tags:
UNNAO rape caserapeGangrapegangrapedSexual assaultcrimeUP PoliceUttar Pradesh
Next
Story

Lathicharge on Congress workers protesting against Unnao incident; Rahul Gandhi slams Modi govt

Must Watch

PT3M5S

U.P. government is not safe for Women: Mayawati