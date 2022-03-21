'UP among 3 poorest states as per Niti Aayog's MPI ranking': Akhilesh Yadav's fresh jibe at CM Yogi

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, saying it is ranked among the worst states in the country under the Niti Aayog's Multidimensional poverty index (MPI).

"In the first multidimensional poverty index (MPI) of NITI Aayog, under the BJP rule, UP is among the three poorest states in the country; UP ranks third in terms of malnutrition rate and under the child and adolescent mortality rate category, UP has secured the worst position in the entire country. These are the badges of failure of the BJP government," Akhilesh said in a tweet in Hindi.

भाजपा के राज में नीति आयोग के प्रथम बहुआयामी ग़रीबी सूचकांक MPI में उप्र देश के सबसे ग़रीब तीन राज्यों में शामिल है; सबसे अधिक कुपोषण में उप्र तीसरे स्थान पर है तथा बाल व किशोर मृत्यु दर श्रेणी में पूरे देश में उप्र सबसे ख़राब स्थिति में है। ये भाजपा सरकार की नाकामी के तमगे हैं। pic.twitter.com/zgnZJEkFB0 — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 21, 2022

He also posted a newspaper clipping that claimed that UP is among the poorest state in the country. The SP chief was referring to the Niti Aayog's MPI ranking report according to which Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh have emerged as the poorest states in India.

As per the index, 51.91 per cent population of Bihar is poor, followed by 42.16 per cent in Jharkhand, 37.79 per cent in Uttar Pradesh.

Live TV