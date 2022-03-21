हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh

'UP among 3 poorest states as per Niti Aayog's MPI ranking': Akhilesh Yadav's fresh jibe at CM Yogi

The SP chief was referring to the Niti Aayog's MPI ranking report according to which Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh have emerged as the poorest states in India.

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, saying it is ranked among the worst states in the country under the Niti Aayog's Multidimensional poverty index (MPI).

"In the first multidimensional poverty index (MPI) of NITI Aayog, under the BJP rule, UP is among the three poorest states in the country; UP ranks third in terms of malnutrition rate and under the child and adolescent mortality rate category, UP has secured the worst position in the entire country. These are the badges of failure of the BJP government," Akhilesh said in a tweet in Hindi.

 

 

He also posted a newspaper clipping that claimed that UP is among the poorest state in the country. The SP chief was referring to the Niti Aayog's MPI ranking report according to which Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh have emerged as the poorest states in India.

As per the index, 51.91 per cent population of Bihar is poor, followed by 42.16 per cent in Jharkhand, 37.79 per cent in Uttar Pradesh. 

