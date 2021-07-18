हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
up board results

UP Board Class 10, 12 results likely to be announced soon, check details here

UP Board Class 10, 12 results: Once the results are released, students can check them on the official websites- upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in. 

UP Board Class 10, 12 results likely to be announced soon, check details here
Representational image

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to announce results of Class 10 and 12 board exams in the coming week. Once the results are released, students can check them on the official websites- upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in. 

The UP board is yet to announce the exact date for the results. Earlier, the results of both the Classes were expected to be declared on July 15

Class 10 and 12 board exams were cancelled by the state government in view of the second wave of COVID-19. Over 56 lakhs students registered for the exams this year, out of which 29,94,312 students for class 12 and 26,09,501 for class 10 board exams. 

The apex court had earlier directed all state boards to announce the class 12 results by July 31. 

The evaluation criteria was decided by an 11-member committee. For class 10 students, the marks will be calculated on the basis of 50:50 formula, wherein 50 per cent weightage will be given to class 9 exam results and 50 per cent to class 10 pre-board exams. The evaluation criteria for class 12 students will include 50 per cent weightage to class 10 results, 10 per cent to class 12 pre-boards, and 40 per cent to class 11 exam final marks. The candidates who are unsatisfied with the board results can opt for the written exams which will be held later when situation is conducive. 

UPMSP Board result 2021: How to check results

1. Visit the official result website - upmsp.edu.in

2. Click on the result link.

3. Fill in roll number and credentials.

4. Click on enter and download the results. 

5. Take a printout of the results for future reference. 

Students are advised to keep a tab on the official UP Board website for updates.

