UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2021: UPMSP likely to announce results today, all you need to know

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to declare the UP Board Class 10th and 12th result today (July 15, 2021), as per a recent report in a leading news daily. However, the candidates need to note that there is no official update on the dates yet. The results are expected to be released on the official website of the board anytime next week.

As many as 56,03,813 candidates are waiting for UPMSP to declare the board results. These include 29,94,312 Class 12 students and 26,09,501 Class 10 students.

UPMSP Board result 2021: How to check results

1. Visit the official result website - upmsp.edu.in

2. Select the result link.

3. Enter the roll number and credentials.

4. Click on entre and download.

5. Candidates should take print out of the result for future use.

Earlier, on Wednesday (July 14), the UPMSP activated the direct link to download roll numbers, which students will have to use on the result day.

UPMSP Board result 2021: How to check roll number

1. Log on to the official website — upmsp.edu.in

2. On the homepage, under the 'Important Information & Downloads' tab, look for the link 'Click here to know your roll number for the candidates of High School Examination Year-2021'

3. Enter your UP Class 10 registration number

4. Click on 'Search roll number'

5. Your UP Class 10 roll numbers will be displayed

6. Download the same

Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website of the board for further updates.