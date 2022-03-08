UP Board Class 10th, 12th exam date sheet 2022 released, exams to start from March 24

Prayagraj: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has decided to conduct the high school and intermediate examinations in the state from March 24. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has also released the UP Board Exams Datesheet 2022 for Classes 10th and 12th on its website.

As per the released schedule, the board exams for both classes 10, 12 will begin from March 24, 2022. While the high school examinations will be completed in 12 working days, the intermediate examinations will be held over 15 working days, a UPMSP official said.

Secondary Education Director Vinay Kumar Pandey said that a total of 27,81,654 students will take the high school examination and 24,11,035 students will appear for the intermediate examinations this year.

He said a total of 8,373 examination centres have been set up for the purpose and the students will have to appear for their examination at these centres.

Those who are appearing for the UP Boards exams can download the timetable from the official website, upmsp.edu.in. According to the detailed exam schedule released by the Uttar Pradesh Board, the Class 12 board exams will end on April 20, 2022

The state had cancelled the two crucial examinations last year due to the Covid pandemic, he said.

