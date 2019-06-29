close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UP Police

UP Police hits back at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, quotes data to show decline in crime

UP Police was responding to Priyanka' previous tweet in Hindi, where she alleged that criminals have been given a free hand in the state.   

UP Police hits back at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, quotes data to show decline in crime

LUCKNOW: There's been an unprecedented decline in incidents of crime in Uttar Pradesh, state police tweeted hours after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government alleging that criminals are "roaming around freely, doing whatever they want".

“Strict action has been taken against culprits accused of serious crimes by UP Police. In two years, 9225 criminals have been arrested and 81 killed. Properties worth nearly 2 billion has been confiscated under the National Security Act. There has been an unprecedented decline in incidents of robbery, murder, and kidnapping,” tweeted UP Police in hindi.

UP Police was responding to Priyanka' previous tweet in Hindi, where she alleged that criminals have been given a free hand in the state.

"In entire Uttar Pradesh criminals are roaming around freely, doing whatever they wish. Criminal incidents continue to happen but it has fallen on deaf ears of the BJP government. Has the Uttar Pradesh government surrendered before criminals?" the Congress general secretary tweeted.

This is not the first time that the Congress General Secretary has slammed the Yogi Adityanath government over deteoriating law and order situation in the state. Last week she questioned the government over the increase in crime against women and girls. Surjewala also on Sunday slammed the over alleged atrocities against women and girls, alleging that "jungle raj-like eclipse" has been cast over law and order in the state. On Thursday, she took another swipe at the state government for not fulfilling its promises of clearing dues of sugarcane farmers.

Tags:
UP PolicePriyanka Gandhi Vadra
Next
Story

UP CM Adityanath orders probe into alleged mass exodus of Hindus in Meerut; police say issue will be resolved

Must Watch

PT36M49S

How caste is marring mid-day meals in West Bengal? Watch special debate