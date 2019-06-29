UP Police hits back at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, quotes data to show decline in crime

LUCKNOW: There's been an unprecedented decline in incidents of crime in Uttar Pradesh, state police tweeted hours after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government alleging that criminals are "roaming around freely, doing whatever they want".

“Strict action has been taken against culprits accused of serious crimes by UP Police. In two years, 9225 criminals have been arrested and 81 killed. Properties worth nearly 2 billion has been confiscated under the National Security Act. There has been an unprecedented decline in incidents of robbery, murder, and kidnapping,” tweeted UP Police in hindi.

UP Police was responding to Priyanka' previous tweet in Hindi, where she alleged that criminals have been given a free hand in the state.

"In entire Uttar Pradesh criminals are roaming around freely, doing whatever they wish. Criminal incidents continue to happen but it has fallen on deaf ears of the BJP government. Has the Uttar Pradesh government surrendered before criminals?" the Congress general secretary tweeted.

This is not the first time that the Congress General Secretary has slammed the Yogi Adityanath government over deteoriating law and order situation in the state. Last week she questioned the government over the increase in crime against women and girls. Surjewala also on Sunday slammed the over alleged atrocities against women and girls, alleging that "jungle raj-like eclipse" has been cast over law and order in the state. On Thursday, she took another swipe at the state government for not fulfilling its promises of clearing dues of sugarcane farmers.