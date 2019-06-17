6 of a family, including children, dead in Dehradun car accident

DEHRADUN: Six persons of a family died in a car accident in Uttarakhand's Dehradun on Monday.

The car was on its way to Tiuni from Banpur, when it lost control and plunged into a 600-metre deep gorge.

The accident took place near Banpur village.

The deceased include three women and two children.

This comes a day after eight members of a Greater Noida family were killed after their car rammed into a truck on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district on Sunday. The family was on their way to the Taj Mahal. Five members of the family from Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar district died on the spot when their car rammed into the truck moving ahead of it around 8.30 am in the Baldeo police station area, about 30 km from Mathura city.