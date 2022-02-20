Congress will form govt in Uttarakhand, will request Sonia Gandhi to decide CM face: Harish Rawat

Kashipur: Claiming that Congress will form the government in Uttarakhand, former chief minister and party leader Harish Rawat on Saturday said that he will request Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to take a call on the party`s chief ministerial face.

Speaking to the reporters, Rawat said, "Congress party is going to form the government in Uttarakhand. People have voted for development. This development (voting) has happened in favour of Congress. Knowing this, the Bharatiya Janata Party is tense and anxious. It clearly shows that BJP is going to lose elections in the state."

"We will request our party president Sonia Gandhi to decide the CM. Our CM face will be the one whom people want (Dulhan Wahi Jo Piya Mann Bhave)," he added.

Rawat had earlier claimed that nobody in the Congress party has any objections to his name as the Chief Ministerial candidate. Assembly elections were held in Uttarakhand on February 14, 2022, to elect 70 members of the Uttarakhand Assembly. The votes will be counted on March 10.

Interestingly in Punjab, Congress has announced Charanjit Singh Channi as its chief ministerial candidate.

