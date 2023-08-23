trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652436
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Asia Cup 2023: Ex-Australian Cricketer Wants This Player, Instead Of Suryakumar Yadav

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 12:05 AM IST
Tom Moody believes Suryakumar Yadav is fortunate to be a member of the Asia Cup 2023 team and asserted that the team management had other possibilities.
Follow Us

All Videos

DNA test of 'nominal government schools' in Rajasthan, what is the use of schools without teachers?
play icon17:36
 DNA test of 'nominal government schools' in Rajasthan, what is the use of schools without teachers?
DNA: There will be bumper purchase of onions, farmers have high hopes, surgical strike on onion price
play icon7:32
DNA: There will be bumper purchase of onions, farmers have high hopes, surgical strike on onion price
DNA: Praggnanandhaa just 1 step away from creating history, not age..sports spirit matters here
play icon1:51
DNA: Praggnanandhaa just 1 step away from creating history, not age..sports spirit matters here
PM Modi to attend 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa today
play icon36:15
PM Modi to attend 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa today
DNA: Just a few hours later... our Chandrayaan-3 will be on the moon, why are the last 15 minutes of landing heavy?
play icon21:48
DNA: Just a few hours later... our Chandrayaan-3 will be on the moon, why are the last 15 minutes of landing heavy?

Trending Videos

DNA test of 'nominal government schools' in Rajasthan, what is the use of schools without teachers?
play icon17:36
DNA test of 'nominal government schools' in Rajasthan, what is the use of schools without teachers?
DNA: There will be bumper purchase of onions, farmers have high hopes, surgical strike on onion price
play icon7:32
DNA: There will be bumper purchase of onions, farmers have high hopes, surgical strike on onion price
DNA: Praggnanandhaa just 1 step away from creating history, not age..sports spirit matters here
play icon1:51
DNA: Praggnanandhaa just 1 step away from creating history, not age..sports spirit matters here
PM Modi to attend 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa today
play icon36:15
PM Modi to attend 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa today
DNA: Just a few hours later... our Chandrayaan-3 will be on the moon, why are the last 15 minutes of landing heavy?
play icon21:48
DNA: Just a few hours later... our Chandrayaan-3 will be on the moon, why are the last 15 minutes of landing heavy?