Lok Sabha Election 2024: Amit Shah's Big Claim On Samajwadi Party

Sonam | Updated: May 27, 2024, 06:30 PM IST

In the opposition of UP, Amit Shah has strongly attacked Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav while targeting a prince. Amit Shah said that Akhilesh Yadav will not win the seat even 4 times. And these people are going to blame Mallikarjun Kharge for the defeat.