हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
MLA

68-yr-old Rajasthan MLA does push-ups in farm field, leaves netizens amazed

68-yr-old Rajasthan MLA, Ruparam Murawtiya was seen doing push-ups in a farm field with some youngsters who were preparing for army recruitment.

68-yr-old Rajasthan MLA does push-ups in farm field, leaves netizens amazed
Representational image

Jaipur: We are familiar with this common adage - 'age is just a number'. However, only a few people have the ability to hold this phrase true. An MLA from Rajasthan’s Makrana city is one of the few people who proved it, at the age of 68. BJP leader Ruparam Murawtiya was spotted doing push-ups in a video that went viral on Twitter.

Tweeting in Hindi, Murwawtiya wrote, “Even at the age of 68, I try to keep fit and young. Today was on a tour of the countryside, saw young men preparing for army recruitment in a field, and did some push-ups. The age factor does affect a person but the only effort is to make myself fit. The first pleasure is a healthy body.”

The video bagged over 26 thousand views and over 3.5 thousand likes with comments where users are praising him for his strength and energy.

ALSO WATCH: Calm down bhabhi! Bride gets impatient, throws food on groom's face, viral video

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
MLABJPRuparam MurawtiyaRajasthanViral videoViralbizarreFunny Videos
Next
Story

Bizarre! Twin sisters get engaged to their shared boyfriend

Must Watch

PT5M43S

Chirag Paswan removed as LJP's national president