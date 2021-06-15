68-yr-old Rajasthan MLA does push-ups in farm field, leaves netizens amazed

Jaipur: We are familiar with this common adage - 'age is just a number'. However, only a few people have the ability to hold this phrase true. An MLA from Rajasthan’s Makrana city is one of the few people who proved it, at the age of 68. BJP leader Ruparam Murawtiya was spotted doing push-ups in a video that went viral on Twitter.

Tweeting in Hindi, Murwawtiya wrote, “Even at the age of 68, I try to keep fit and young. Today was on a tour of the countryside, saw young men preparing for army recruitment in a field, and did some push-ups. The age factor does affect a person but the only effort is to make myself fit. The first pleasure is a healthy body.”

The video bagged over 26 thousand views and over 3.5 thousand likes with comments where users are praising him for his strength and energy.

68 साल की उम्र में भी खुद को फिट एवं युवा रखने की कोशिश करता हूँ,आज ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के दौरे पर था,एक खेत में युवाओं को आर्मी भर्ती की तैय्यारी करते देख थोङी पुश-अप लगा ली,उम्र का असर तो इंसान पर आता ही है लेकिन कोशिश यही रहती है की खुद को थोङा और फिट करुं।

— Ruparam Murawtiya (@mlaruparam) June 13, 2021

