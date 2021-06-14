हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Wedding viral video

Calm down bhabhi! Bride gets impatient, throws food on groom's face - Watch

Calm down bhabhi! Bride gets impatient, throws food on groom&#039;s face - Watch
Picture credit: Screenshot

New Delhi: Weddings can be quite nerve-wracking, especially for the couple getting married. This bride must have been having quite a stressful wedding as she lost her cool during the ceremony and threw mithai on the groom's face.

Netizens can’t keep calm about this video and have made it go viral on the internet.

In the video the bride is seen trying to feed sweets to her newlywed husband but when he hesitates to eat it and pulls her hand closer, she loses her cool and throws the sweet at him, leaving netizens in splits.

The bridal party on the stage looks visibly shocked by this sudden action of the bride and people have been trying their best to guess what went wrong in the comments section of this video.

Watch the bride’s stunning attitude in the video below:

 

The video has so far fetched more than 43,000 likes and several amusing comments, making the video even more funny to watch.

Live TV

 

Tags:
Wedding viral videoAmazing viral videoIndian wedding video
