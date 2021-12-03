Angry elephant attacks safari tourists, what happens next - watch terrifying video!

Elephants can be gentle giants but when angry, they can be scary and cause destruction! A video footage has now gone viral which shows some terrifying scenes wherein an angry tasker come charging at tourists and almost flips their safari jeep.

The incident reportedly took place in South Africa's Selati Game Reserve, which is situated at the edge of Kruger National Park. The incident happened when a group of trainee guides were taking a safari ride in a jungle. When the jeep was going through a narrow lane, a bull elephant emerged from the bushes and charged at the jeep.

According to Daily Mail, the footage was captured by EcoTraining guides and it shows how the 13-foot elephant flipped the jeep over. Behind the jeep, there was a safari vehicle and the panic-struck guard was heard shouting, "Get out, get out, get out."

Watch the video here:

Noble giant left them unharmed pic.twitter.com/DAk7yO0LU2 — WildLense Eco Foundation (@WildLense_India) November 30, 2021

The trainee guides managed to run away from the aggressive elephant, and while they must have been traumatised, thankfully, there have been no physical harm done.

EcoTraining also realeased an official press release on social media. It read, "On a routine activity, the EcoTraining instructors and trainees came across a breeding herd of elephants. The vehicle stopped to observe the elephants and give them a chance to settle down. An elephant bull, who was with the breeding herd, mock charged the vehicle. The elephant bull mock charged again, when they moved forward slowly, and then made contact with the game drive vehicle and displaced it off the road. Once the vehicle had come to a standstill, the trainees were moved to the second vehicle that was parked in close proximity. Both EcoTraining instructors that accompanied the trainees have more than 25 years of experience in the field."

Those who were people involved in the incident received professional counselling afterwards. The video also generated a debate on social media with many animal lovers pointing out the hazards of humans trespassing on animals' territory. However others came out in support of the trainee guides and expressed gratitude that no one was hurt.