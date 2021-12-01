Viral Video of beautiful, young girl cutting potatoes floors internet - Watch!

A video of a Pakistani girl seen cutting potatoes has now gone viral. This video has been posted on an Instagram account, after which people have showered their appreciation. Most of the netizens were taken by the simplicity and beauty of the girl. Posted few days ago, the video has gotten more 80,000 likes and its popularity only seems to be growing by the day.

The video of her making was also a huge hit

This isn't the first time that the girl has caught Internet's attention. Some time ago, the video of her making roti also went viral. The innocence and simplicity of this girl had such an impact on people that social media users flooded the post with likes and comments. The smile of the girl, while making roti, had impressed millions of viewers.

Watch the video here:

Who is the girl in the video?

Posted on Instagram by aamu_5 and ekiya5, the video has piqued the curiosity of netizens. According to a report in DNA, the hazel-eyed beauty, belongs to a family of nomads and lives in the outskirts of Karachi in Pakistan's Sindh province. However, these details couldn't be verified. The video has been viewed over 1.5 million times so far on Instagram. The girl is wearing a multi-coloured salwar suit and she is seen smiling while cutting potatoes.

Netizens praised her natural beauty with some Pakistanis proudly proclaiming that there are many such beautiful women in their country, hinting at the fact that she lives in that country.