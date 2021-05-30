Angry hen gets into fight mode to rescue its eggs from puppy, watch viral video

New Delhi: It is in every mother's nature to care about her child. And it doesn't matter if that mother is a human or any other animal, being protective for their child is an innate characteristic even when the child is not even born.

In this video, the same protective and possessive nature of a hen is seen which is very angry because of something a puppy did to her eggs.

The cute puppy ate the eggs of the hen which made the hen furious.

Hen was so angry that it started pecking the puppy with its beak and made the little dog leave the place.

See how the hen manages to chase away the puppy from its eggs: