Bengaluru Society Faces Backlash Over Rules For House Help

Bengaluru, a city known for being the tech hub of this country, attracts professionals from diverse fields, such as IT, engineering, and ed-tech, among others. While this metropolis offers abundant job opportunities, at times it also highlights certain unfavourable experiences that people may encounter. From exorbitant rents and unnecessary rules imposed by landlords to never-ending traffic snarls, people of the city have their own share of struggles.

Speaking of which, a notice from society has come to the fore drawing attention to the “classist” attitudes towards lower-working-class professions such as maids, cooks, carpenters, and plumbers.

This incident highlights the need for more awareness, proving that even education cannot eliminate class prejudice from society. The notice has drawn a lot of criticism online, with people condemning the Bengaluru society residents for their indifferent and discriminatory behaviour.

Bengaluru society faces backlash over 'elitist' notice for maids

A Twitter user recently shared a notice addressing maids, urging them to use the designated waiting areas within buildings for their meals and breaks instead of hanging out in public spaces such as parks, amphitheaters, and gazebos. The notice, which also mentioned residents feeling “uncomfortable” when “surrounded by maids,” added that people have stopped sitting on the sofa at the building reception as they are being used by cooks, carpenters, and plumbers.

Sharing the notice, a Twitter user said, “Residents of a Bangalore society confusing class and being a classist."

Netizens react

With the post sparking a lot of outrage on social media, netizens took to the comment section to lash out at the residents.

A user wrote, "Why is it so hard for people to understand that they are humans only?"

Another user commented, "Can eat the food cooked by the cook but can't see them in the park."

"The same maid roaming in your house, cooking for you, cleaning for you is ok. But seeing them around you in the park is troublesome? Pathetic,” said one other user.

While the name of the residential building has not been revealed, the tweet has so far gained over 600K views along with thousands of likes and comments.