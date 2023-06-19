Bizzare Food Combination Alert: Presenting, Special Mutton Maggi For Rs 600

When it comes to grabbing something tasty and quick, instant Maggi noodles have always been our favourite. It is not just affordable, but also easy to make and tastes the best. Considering the popularity of Maggi, street food vendors have been experimenting a lot to create unique and sometimes even bizarre combinations of noodles. While Maggi lovers are still okay with vegetables, cheese, sauces, and even meat chunks, not every combination is welcomed. One such experimental Maggi has now caught the Internet's attention where a street food vendor is selling a plate of 'Mutton Maggi' for a shocking price of Rs 600. Yes, this is no joke and you must be wondering what so special about it. Let's find out. A food blogger named Gaurav Wasan recently paid a visit to the street vendor named 'Bunty Meat Wala' who was selling his special Maggi recipe for Rs 600 and ordered a plate. While preparing the dish, the vendor explained why his recipe is unique and so costly.

He said that the recipe includes two big pieces of mutton along with keema and a few special spices, that helps to make the dish super rich and delicious. In the video as well, he can be seen preparing the Maggi in mutton curry and later adding mutton pieces, keema, and a bit of 'rogan' (oil). He later tops it up with spices and coriander leaves before serving it on a plate.

Watch:

The vendor also explained that the cost of mutton preparation is the reason behind the price of the Maggi dish. Notably, the blogger while sharing the video also shared details of the shop mentioning that the food joint is located in Paschim Vihar, New Delhi.

Netizens react to viral mutton Maggi worth Rs 600

As soon as the video was shared, social media users labelled it as “bizarre” and “unnecessarily rich”.

A user wrote, "Maggie is a simple ready to eat one - that saves from hunger pangs. Coming to this, if we add pine nuts, Saffron Or Rare catch fish. We sell for ₹2,000 too. Let’s not make these fusions and tear the simple idea of Maggie. We already have disasters like Icecream Maggie, Coca-Cola Maggie N what not. Just a request from foodies who love food in its true form."

Another said, "OMG no way ...best way to do it at home and eat in 2 minutes simple Maggie ...eat healthy."

"Still can't believe it's ₹600 of stuff," a comment read. Many also pointed out that the dish was overpriced.