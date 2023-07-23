Do Kukis Have A Private Army For Genocide Against Meiteis In Manipur? Check Viral Video

Manipur has been on the boil for over two months now and the majority of the damage was endured by the Meities in the clashes. Recently, some videos went viral on social media where women were seen being naked and paraded in full public glare. The police came into action only after the video went viral on social media creating a national outrage. The Manipur Police on Saturday arrested another accused in connection with a viral video which showed two women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted in the state.

Amid all these, some horrific videos have gone viral on social media claiming that Kukis have created a separate private army to carry out genocide against Meiteis. Several videos were also shared on Twitter alleging that Kukis have support from terrorist groups from Myanmar. It's notable to mention that Manipur share borders with Myanmar in the east.

cre Trending Stories

#Kuki terrorists from Myanmar firing from hill tops on #Meitei villages in valley in #Manipur. How is this modus operandi differ from what Pakistani terro rists did during Kargil war? What is #Army doing? Mute spectator? Even #Myanmar Army air bombed these terrorists in January pic.twitter.com/76oDg7UTcq — #भारत #India (@BharatRetweet) July 19, 2023

#KukiTerrorist; In Manipur Kuki terrorists from Myanmar attacking Meitei villages with snipers. Many lethal arms and other weapons are easily available through drug cartels sitting in the Golden Triangle. #Manipur #ManipurViolence pic.twitter.com/BGW1x1TGRF July 19, 2023

How are you going to ignore all this? Save Manipur from Kuki militants . Although the viral video of two Kuki women garnered attention, why do you normalize the everyday murder of Meitei civilians by Kuki terrorists who seek to establish a Separate administration?

Stop… pic.twitter.com/MmOzSS4G9Z — Deepika92 (@LaishramDeepika) July 21, 2023

Several videos were also shared on Twitter claiming that Meities carried out violence against Kukis.

As Internet services have been restored after 2 months in #Manipur, more videos are coming out.



Here, majority Hindu meiti mob is being assisted and backed by the police who were on a rampage spree, just after this the Mob burnt and entire Kuki Christian village killing many. pic.twitter.com/YpoMLzovmN — Tanvir (@Tanvir_Ansari) July 21, 2023

Zee News has not verified these videos independently and so far no clarification has been issued by the state police or the Central agencies about the claims made in these Twitter posts.

Manipur has been witnessing violence since May 3, following the protests by the Kuki and Meitei communities against the High Court's order asking the state government to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the category of Scheduled Tribes (ST). Only STs can buy lands in hilly areas. The majority Meitei community, which occupies the Imphal valley and nearby areas, sought the ST status keeping in view their increasing population and increased requirement of land, so that they could purchase lands in the hilly areas.

Earlier on Friday, state Chief Minister N Biren Singh evaded a question over the demand for him to step down, stating that his job was to restore peace to the state and ensure that the perpetrators of the alleged incident in the viral video are brought to book. On the raucous protests by the Opposition in Parliament over the issue, Singh said the people in Manipur respect all women in the same manner as they respect their mothers and sisters.