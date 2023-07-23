trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2639209
Newsviral
MANIPUR VIOLENCE

Do Kukis Have A Private Army For Genocide Against Meiteis In Manipur? Check Viral Video

Manipur has been witnessing violence since May 3, following the protests by the Kuki and Meitei communities against the High Court's order asking the state government to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the category of Scheduled Tribes (ST). 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 09:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Do Kukis Have A Private Army For Genocide Against Meiteis In Manipur? Check Viral Video Photo: Video Screen Grab

Manipur has been on the boil for over two months now and the majority of the damage was endured by the Meities in the clashes. Recently, some videos went viral on social media where women were seen being naked and paraded in full public glare. The police came into action only after the video went viral on social media creating a national outrage. The Manipur Police on Saturday arrested another accused in connection with a viral video which showed two women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted in the state.

Amid all these, some horrific videos have gone viral on social media claiming that Kukis have created a separate private army to carry out genocide against Meiteis. Several videos were also shared on Twitter alleging that Kukis have support from terrorist groups from Myanmar. It's notable to mention that Manipur share borders with Myanmar in the east. 


cre Trending Stories

Several videos were also shared on Twitter claiming that Meities carried out violence against Kukis.

Zee News has not verified these videos independently and so far no clarification has been issued by the state police or the Central agencies about the claims made in these Twitter posts. 

Manipur has been witnessing violence since May 3, following the protests by the Kuki and Meitei communities against the High Court's order asking the state government to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the category of Scheduled Tribes (ST). Only STs can buy lands in hilly areas. The majority Meitei community, which occupies the Imphal valley and nearby areas, sought the ST status keeping in view their increasing population and increased requirement of land, so that they could purchase lands in the hilly areas.

Earlier on Friday, state Chief Minister N Biren Singh evaded a question over the demand for him to step down, stating that his job was to restore peace to the state and ensure that the perpetrators of the alleged incident in the viral video are brought to book. On the raucous protests by the Opposition in Parliament over the issue, Singh said the people in Manipur respect all women in the same manner as they respect their mothers and sisters.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest