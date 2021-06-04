हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amazing viral videos

Dog races with deer multiple times, watch hilarious video to see who wins

In the video the dog seems to have made a friend who has challenged him to a race from pillar to post of the house gate.

Dog races with deer multiple times, watch hilarious video to see who wins
Picture credit: Screenshot

New Delhi: The internet has many interesting animal videos but once in a while a unique one will pop up to surprise all. Unlike the classic wild life video of predator chasing prey, this video of a dog trying to race a deer has netizens amazed by this odd friendship.

In the video the dog seems to have made a friend who has challenged him to a race from pillar to post of the house gate.

The duo take a pause to decide the winner but like competitive champions, they keep sprinting which looks like it ends in a tie most of the time making them dart for a tie-breaker.

Take a look at the adorable and hilarious video that has gone viral on the internet:

 

Netizens reacted to the viral video finding the dog-deer's race hilarious and some found the video absolutely adorable.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Amazing viral videosDog raceBrown Deer
Next
Story

Terrified of COVID-19 vaccine, elderly woman hides from health workers: Watch

Must Watch

PT22M28S

Watch: How long will the antibodies made against COVID remain present in the body?