Dog races with deer multiple times, watch hilarious video to see who wins

New Delhi: The internet has many interesting animal videos but once in a while a unique one will pop up to surprise all. Unlike the classic wild life video of predator chasing prey, this video of a dog trying to race a deer has netizens amazed by this odd friendship.

In the video the dog seems to have made a friend who has challenged him to a race from pillar to post of the house gate.

The duo take a pause to decide the winner but like competitive champions, they keep sprinting which looks like it ends in a tie most of the time making them dart for a tie-breaker.

Take a look at the adorable and hilarious video that has gone viral on the internet:

Netizens reacted to the viral video finding the dog-deer's race hilarious and some found the video absolutely adorable.