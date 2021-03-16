Fine of Rs 11000 slapped on 'Bullet Girls', stunt video went viral on social media

Ghaziabad: The police administration in Ghaziabad has taken tough action against two young girls whose video of doing stunts on a Bullet motorcycle went viral. In the 12-second video, the two girls are seen doing dangerous stunts. One driving the Bullet bike while the other was sitting on the first girl's shoulders.

According to reports, the Ghaziabad police took cognizance of the video and slapped a challan of Rs 11000 on the vehicle registered in the name of one Manju Devi.

The traffic SP, Ghaziabad, Ramanand Kushwaha, told Zee News that the action was taken so that people should follow traffic rules and do not put others' lives in danger.