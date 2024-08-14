How to prevent sexual harassment? After the horrific incident happened in Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital, every other Indian girl might have this question on her mind. The recent incident has sparked nationwide outrage, bringing the issue of sexual harassment to the forefront once again. Women across India are questioning their safety and dignity as they strive for success in their careers.

Amidst this outcry, Dr Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, a doctor, actor, and transgender content creator, has shared a thought-provoking post on Instagram. In her Instagram carousel post, she expresses her anguish towards the mentality of society. She writes, "How to prevent sexual harassment?

1. Clothing and curfews: compulsory eye masks over men's eyes after 6 pm so they won't look at women's bodies at all and so they can't possibly feel attraction. Men

shouldn't leave the home after 6 pm to keep roads safe.

2. Physical distancing: no man should be allowed within 10m of a woman's presence unless verbally instructed otherwise. Written permission better.

3. Groups: men should not be allowed to roam in groups of more than 2 after 6 pm."

Her list doesn't end here. She ends her carousel with a stern question, "Sounds too ridiculous? We get it. How about just teaching men not to rape, though? Doable?"

In just 3 hours over 55 K Instagram users have liked the post and over 700 have commented on it. Supporting her post, one user says, ''This makes so much sense. The world will become a better place if this happens." Another female user says, "Exactly, why always we have to be careful. Teach men to behave and our family won't have to worry about us."

Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju's post is resonating with millions of internet users, sparking important conversations about safety and dignity for women in India.