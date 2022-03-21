हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Russia-Ukraine crisis

Kindergarten students shower love on Ukrainian refugee child in Spain- Watch

Former Ukraine’s envoy to Austria, Olexander Sherba shared a video of a Ukrainian refugee child receiving a group hug from his classmates in a kindergarten in Spain. 

Kindergarten students shower love on Ukrainian refugee child in Spain- Watch
Image credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Russia's military invasion of Ukraine has shattered the lives of millions. People of Ukraine are fleeing the war-hit country for survival. One of the major aspects of the war is that the Ukrainian citizens are giving live updates of the situation through social media and also using the medium to get help.

Social media platforms are flooded with videos showcasing the lives of refugees since the invasion that was launched by Russia on February 24. One such video was shared by Olexander Sherba, former Ukraine’s envoy to Austria, on March 20 on the microblogging site Twitter. The video shows a Ukrainian refugee child receiving a group hug from his classmates in a kindergarten in Spain. 

The video has been seen over 2 million times and has garnered over 12k likes. People from across the globe are showering love over the little refugee boy.

