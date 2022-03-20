Speeding autorickshaw overturned after locals threw water balloons in UP- Watch

Baghpat: Holi is a festival known for colours, delicious cuisine, and also funny pranks. But sometimes these pranks take a wrong turn and instead of making the situation funnier, it leads to some grim scenarios. Something like that happened when speeding auto-rickshaw met with an accident after being struck by a water balloon thrown by locals in UP's Baghpat.

As per the visuals, the auto-rickshaw was moving at a high speed and had a number of passengers. When a balloon was thrown at the vehicle, it lost control and overturned immediately. Watch:

The balloon throwers were seen fleeing from the spot. Baghpat police officials have taken note of the incident. "Two people along with the rickshaw driver have been injured in the accident. Immediate action would be taken against the culprits", said Anuj Mishra, Circle Officer (CO) Baghpat on Sunday.

(With ANI inputs)

