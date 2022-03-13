हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

Man falls from moving train; RPF constable's quick action saves his life- Watch

The Passenger fell from the moving train and was about to slip in the gap between the platform and the train.

Image credit: Twitter/ANI

New Delhi:  The activeness of Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Netrapal Singh saved the life of a passenger at the Wadala station in Mumbai today, March 13.

In a video shared by ANI on Twitter, a passenger is seen falling from the train and gets dragged with the train but before the incident got any untoward direction, Netrapal Singh responded actively and dragged the passenger away from the train and saved him from falling in the gap between the train and platform.

The video has been viewed over 10k times and people from across the country are appreciating him for his immediate actions to save the passenger's life. Twitteratis also urged people not to try catching and getting off the train while it's moving.

