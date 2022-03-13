Man falls from moving train; RPF constable's quick action saves his life- Watch

New Delhi: The activeness of Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Netrapal Singh saved the life of a passenger at the Wadala station in Mumbai today, March 13.

In a video shared by ANI on Twitter, a passenger is seen falling from the train and gets dragged with the train but before the incident got any untoward direction, Netrapal Singh responded actively and dragged the passenger away from the train and saved him from falling in the gap between the train and platform.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Netrapal Singh saved the life of a passenger by saving him from falling into the gap between the platform and the train at Wadala station in Mumbai today. (Video source: Central Railway PRO) pic.twitter.com/N2wCKvUWsb — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2022

The video has been viewed over 10k times and people from across the country are appreciating him for his immediate actions to save the passenger's life. Twitteratis also urged people not to try catching and getting off the train while it's moving.

