Viral video: 'Kaun Hain Ye Log....,' says internet after watching 'Gulab Jamun Parantha'

After 'Masala Dosa' ice cream rolls, Ruh Afza Chai, here comes the Gulab Jamun Parantha.

Viral video: &#039;Kaun Hain Ye Log....,&#039; says internet after watching &#039;Gulab Jamun Parantha&#039;
Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: With the dawn of social media food blogging culture has also flourished. People from small towns to metropolises are making food blogs to inform the world about delicious cuisines cooked across the globe. But with this trend people have also started making some bizarre fusion food to feature in the food bloggers' videos and gain fame. 

In the same course, a Delhi-based food blogger has shared a video of the making of 'Gulab Jamun Parantha' with the caption," Actually I am shocked but this turned out to be really good." Watch:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SONIA NEGI (@taste_bird)

This is not for the first time that we are coming across some bizarre food fusion. Earlier the 'Masala Dosa' ice cream rolls, Ruh Afza Chai and Candy crush Parantha have made the internet go crazy. 

The unusual video of Gulabjamun Parantha has managed to get nearly 45k likes and loads of comments clearly sending the message that people are having trouble digesting  the idea of 'Gulab Jamun Paratha.'

