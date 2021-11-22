हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Social media

Man posing for video dies after being hit by train in Madhya Pradesh

The man was shooting a video along with his friend for uploading on social media accounts when he was hit by a train in the Sharaddev Baba area at around 5:30pm.

Man posing for video dies after being hit by train in Madhya Pradesh
Image credit: Pixabay

Hoshangabad: A 22-year-old man died after being hit by a train while posing for a video along a railway track, police in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad district said on Monday (November 22).

The incident occurred on the Itarsi-Nagpur rail route on Sunday (November 21) and the deceased has been identified as Sanju Choure (22), a resident of Panjara Kala village, Pathrota police station in charge Nagesh Verma told PTI.

"The man was shooting a video along with his friend for uploading on social media accounts when he was hit by a train in Sharaddev Baba area at around 5:30pm. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," he informed.

A video shot by his friend, which shows Choure near the track even as a goods train can be seen approaching with its driver blowing the horn as well as him getting hit, went viral on social media on Monday.

Tags:
Social mediaMadhya PradeshaccidentTrain
