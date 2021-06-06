Man rescues cute ducklings trapped in pond, video goes viral

New Delhi: A man showed enormous kindness by rescuing little ducklings trapped in a pond.

The incident happened at Plano in USA's Texas where 4 to 5 cute little ducklings trapped in a pond were freed by a man who used a net to rescue them.

The video was shared on Instagram with a caption that read “A neighbourhood hero”.

The post was filled with heartwarming comments appreciating the act of kindness shown by the man.

