Amazing viral videos

Man rescues cute ducklings trapped in pond, video goes viral

Cute little ducklings trapped in a pond were rescued by a man in USA's Texas.

Representational image

New Delhi: A man showed enormous kindness by rescuing little ducklings trapped in a pond.

The incident happened at Plano in USA's Texas where 4 to 5 cute little ducklings trapped in a pond were freed by a man who used a net to rescue them.

The video was shared on Instagram with a caption that read “A neighbourhood hero”. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nextdoor (@nextdoor)

The post was filled with heartwarming comments appreciating the act of kindness shown by the man. 

