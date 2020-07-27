हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bihar

Man tied to pole, thrashed brutally with sticks for talking to girl in Bihar's Motihari

The disgraceful incident was captured on camera. In the clip, the youth, believed to be in his 20s, is seen being mercilessly thrashed by a group of villagers with wooden sticks.  

Man tied to pole, thrashed brutally with sticks for talking to girl in Bihar&#039;s Motihari
Play

Motihari: In a shocking incident, a youth was tied with rope to a wooden pole and brutally thrashed by a mob after he was caught talking to a girl on a mobile phone in Bihar's Motihari district.

The disgraceful incident was captured on camera. In the clip, the youth, believed to be in his 20s, is seen being mercilessly thrashed by a group of villagers with wooden sticks.

It, however, remains unknown when the incident took place. 

This is not the first incident when a man was attacked by the Motihari villagers for talking to a girl. Earlier too, a couple was tied and the and were beaten by villagers after they were found to be in a relationship. The incident was captured on camera and shared on social media.  
 

