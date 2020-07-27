Man tied to pole, thrashed brutally with sticks for talking to girl in Bihar's Motihari

Motihari: In a shocking incident, a youth was tied with rope to a wooden pole and brutally thrashed by a mob after he was caught talking to a girl on a mobile phone in Bihar's Motihari district.

The disgraceful incident was captured on camera. In the clip, the youth, believed to be in his 20s, is seen being mercilessly thrashed by a group of villagers with wooden sticks.

It, however, remains unknown when the incident took place.

This is not the first incident when a man was attacked by the Motihari villagers for talking to a girl. Earlier too, a couple was tied and the and were beaten by villagers after they were found to be in a relationship. The incident was captured on camera and shared on social media.

