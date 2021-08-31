New Zealand company sells 'charpai' for Rs 41,000, calls it 'Vintage Indian Day Bed'

New Delhi: India is not only known for its culture but also for its rich craftsmanship. Handmade things from India are treated as art work and are sold for a good amount of money. But sometimes companies take this on another level and try to sell some ordinary items with a huge price tag under the ‘Indian vintage’ banner.

One such incident came to light when a NewZealand based company Annabelle put up a ‘Charpai’ for sale with a price tag worth $800 NZD that in INR comes around Rs 41,202.

Yes, you read right! A cot for a price over Rs 41k. You might be thinking about the price of the cot lying around your house and that does not exceed a sum of Rs 1000. So what is special about this one.

For the uninitiated, a Charpai is a bedstead of woven webbing or hemp stretched on a wooden frame on four legs.

It’s all about the marketing. The cot is being sold with the name ‘Vintage Indian Day Bed’ and in the description, it is tagged as ‘original’ and ‘one-of-a-kind.’ Because of this description, the ordinary Indian Charpai is being sold at $800 NDZ after a discount on the original price of $1200 NDZ.

This is not the first time when an ordinary product is being sold at a high price. Recently a shopping bag was sold for Rs 1.5 lakh by luxury fashion brand Balenciaga with the description "Barbes Large East-West Shopper Bag in blue, white and red check printed and embossed calfskin.”

With an inner zip pocket and one inner patch pocket, the bag looked like the tote bag used in our household for grocery shopping.

ALSO READ: Hilarious! Newly married couple sends hefty bill to ‘no show’ wedding guests, here’s why

Live TV