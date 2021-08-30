Hilarious! Newly married couple sends hefty bill to ‘no show’ wedding guests, here’s why

New Delhi: Weddings are expensive affairs, starting with costly dinner arrangements to overpriced decorations, but people are willing to spend a fortune on their weddings as its the most special day of their lives.

However, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many people are petrified by the thought of attending a wedding, making the happy couple often question their decision to get married during this time.

But love is supreme and it exists above everything. No matter who is attending and who isn’t, a wedding is more about the holy bond between the groom and the bride, rather than the guest list. But while this is a good thought, it still becomes quite upsetting when some guests RSVP and decide not to show up.

In one such incident, a newly married couple decided to let such guests off the hook and did something shocking which left many netizens flabbergasted. They devised a unique solution to make up for the cost of a wedding dinner.

The couple sent individualised invoice for the no-show guests, which was titled “No call, no show guest.”

The invoice was shared on Twitter by Philip Lewis, who wrote, "I don’t think I’ve ever seen a wedding reception invoice before.” The invoice had the payment due to $240 (Rs. 17,700).

I don't think I've ever seen a wedding reception invoice before

The invoice read, “This invoice is being sent to you because you confirmed seat(s) at the wedding reception during the Final Headcount. The amount above is the cost of your individual seats. Because you didn’t call or give us proper notice that you wouldn’t be in attendance, this amount is what you owe us for paying your seat(s) in advance. You can pay via Zelle or PayPal. Please reach out to us and let us know which method of payment works for you. Thank you!”

