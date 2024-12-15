No Career, Just Kids: 36-Year-Old’s Plan For A 54-Child Dynasty With Six Partners

His domestic life is highly unconventional, as he relies entirely on the incomes of his four wives and two girlfriends to sustain their household. Watanabe, already a father of 10, has an ambitious goal of having 54 children.

Though none of his wives are legally married to him, they are considered "common-law" partners, living together and sharing responsibilities akin to a traditional family. Currently, he resides with three of his wives and two of his children, managing household chores, cooking, and childcare as a stay-at-home husband. Their monthly expenses total approximately 914,000 yen (around ₹5 lakh), all funded by his partners.

Watanabe’s journey into this lifestyle began six years ago after a breakup left him feeling despondent. Turning to dating apps, he formed relationships with his current girlfriends. Despite the unconventional nature of his family dynamics, Watanabe is confident that shared love and equality among his partners make their arrangement successful. He has openly discussed his lifestyle on the Japanese TV show Abema Prime, where he expressed his deep appreciation for women and his belief in the power of mutual love to sustain such relationships.