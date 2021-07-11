हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral

Sanam Bewafa! Girlfriend desperately cries out for her ‘babu’ outside wedding hall as he marries another woman – Watch viral video

According to media reports, the girl, a Kanpur resident, claimed that she had been in a live-in relationship with the boy for the last three years. The couple worked at a private firm in Bhopal.

New Delhi: A heart-wrenching video has gone viral on social media in which a girl can be seen screaming at the top of her lungs, calling out for her boyfriend outside a wedding hall where her “babu” was marrying another woman.

The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Hoshangabad. Dramatic scenes unfolded before the people attending the marriage as the girl kept shouting “Babu..Babu” while she was stopped outside the gate of the hall.

She continued screaming until the police arrived who escorted her away.

Watch the viral video here:

