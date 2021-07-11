Bindass Saali! Extremely shy Jeeja dances to famous Bollywood song, WATCH viral video

The Jija-Saali relationship is one of the most celebrated ones in Indian culture. The relationship is of fun, laughter, and a lot of teasing-leg pulling. Many movies and stories are based on this. Bollywood's popular movie, Hum Apke Hai Kaun portrayed a beautiful bond between Jija Saali.

In a recent development, a video depicting the adorable bond between a woman and her brother-in-law (jija) is going viral and making people smile.

In the video, the woman dressed in mauve saree dances to the popular Bollywood song ‘Kyun aage peeche dolte ho’ from a superhit Bollywood movie Golmaal along with her brother-in-law, who seems a little shy and hesitant at dancing. As she aces the dance moves and expressions perfectly, the man supports her by coming up with a few dance steps and gestures.

An Instagram account called Bold Meera Swag shared the video and wrote, ”Mere pyare jiju.”

The video has gone viral and people are loving this cute chemistry between the duo. The Jeeja is extremely shy and innocent and the Saali is a trained dancer, this creates a fun atmosphere and everyone is loving the video. The video has received more than 26,000 likes in no time.

The woman seen in the video seems quite an expert at dance and has posted a lot of dance videos in the past as well.

